New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 05, 2019 02:17 PM
Created: November 05, 2019 10:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local hip-hop artist and activist Andrew Martinez, also known as Wake Self, has died. He was hit by a drunk driver Sunday night and passed away early Tuesday morning, according to family members on Facebook.  

Martinez's brother, Eric, wrote: "Remember him at his best. Rest easy now, little bro." 

Martinez's death comes just two days before his new album "Ready to Live" was expected to be released at a Meow Wolf show, which has been canceled.  Meow Wolf called Martinez "a monumental force of positivity in the hip-hop scene." 

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Martinez's legacy won't be forgotten. 

Martinez had spent the last three years performing around the world. In one of his last Facebook posts, he wrote about his excitement to share his new work: 


