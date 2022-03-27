New Mexico reaches $50K settlement in sexual assault lawsuit

Monagle and his client filed their lawsuit against the state corrections department last November after she was transferred to another facility.

“Our client was an inmate of the Springer for a period of about a year she was on a work detail so she was able to spend a lot of time outside of her cell but it quickly became apparent to her that she was going to be targeted for sexual abuse by a corrections in charge of her work detail,” Monagle said.

Her story is not uncommon, we were able to find seven other pending lawsuits claiming inmates were harassed, groped, and raped by the guards working at Springer Correctional Center.

“I think the prison setting is one of the most difficult setting for any victim of sexual violence to report not only do we have the normal societal stigmas around being a victim of sexual violence but in prison there are the additional threats of revictimization but also being targeted of snitching or going to the authorities,” Monagle said.

Monagle says his client didn’t feel like she was able to report her assault until after she was transferred out of Springer, another commonality among the pending lawsuit.

As for the woman who was awarded a $50,000 settlement, Monagle says that doesn’t make their lawsuit any easier going forward.

“The settlement of one case does not determine the settlement in another we are at the beginning of our case relatively and we anticipate we have a lot of litigation ahead of us,” Monagle said.

KOB 4 have also reached out the State Department of Corrections, while they confirmed there were multiple ongoing lawsuits they said they do not comment on active litigation, and they take allegations of this nature very seriously.

KOB 4 also previously covered the facility and it's set to close within the next few years. Officials said it's not because of the allegations and lawsuits, but because the inmate population is decreasing and the building is too expensive to maintain.