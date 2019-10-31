New Mexico reading, math scores below national average | KOB 4
New Mexico reading, math scores below national average

The Associated Press
Updated: October 31, 2019 02:30 PM
Created: October 31, 2019 02:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's fourth-grade and eighth-grade students' test scores in math and reading on the latest Nation's Report Card remain well below the national average.

Results released Wednesday on the National Assessment of Educational Progress show fourth-graders in the state scored 12 points below the national average on math and 11 points below the national average score in reading.

The report says about 29% of the state's fourth-graders are proficient both in math, and only 24% in reading. About 21% of eighth-graders are proficient in math.

Nationwide, a little more than a third of eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math. About a third of fourth-graders are proficient in reading, while more than 40% of fourth-graders are proficient in math.

The nationwide test is given to a sampling of students in those grades every two years.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

