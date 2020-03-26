New Mexico regulators give green light to solar project | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico regulators give green light to solar project

New Mexico regulators give green light to solar project

The Associated Press
Updated: March 26, 2020 08:31 AM
Created: March 26, 2020 07:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico utility regulators have approved a program that will allow local governments and large businesses to subscribe to a universal solar field to be built by the state’s largest electric provider.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico says the cities and businesses can make a 15-year commitment to match their energy use to the solar field’s output. The utility says the arrangement will help pay for the cost of constructing the 50-megawatt facility and will help cities and businesses meet their sustainability targets.

Advertisement

The solar field will be built on Jicarilla Apache Nation land in northern New Mexico. Officials say it will be the first tribally owned, utility-scale solar project in the nation.

The formation of the PNM Solar Direct was forged through a partnership that included the utility, the city of Albuquerque, Santa Fe County, Western New Mexico University, the city of Deming, Deming Public Schools, Grant County, Silver City, and Wal-Mart.

Officials said the cost of building the solar field will be less than half the cost it would be for individual rooftop solar.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 112
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion stimulus package
Lawmakers agree on $2 trillion stimulus package
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque tattoo artists donate personal protective equipment to health care workers
Albuquerque tattoo artists donate personal protective equipment to health care workers
Advertisement


Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Mayor Tim Keller discusses the city's coronavirus efforts
Senate passes $2.2T coronavirus aid plan, House votes Friday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he arrives on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
No protocol for COVID-19 test result turnaround time, governor said labs are working around the clock
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque coffee shop takes steps to make customers feel safe during COVID-19 outbreak
New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel
New Mexico cannabis company exporting to Israel