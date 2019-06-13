New Mexico regulators punt Facebook transmission line ruling | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico regulators punt Facebook transmission line ruling

New Mexico regulators punt Facebook transmission line ruling

The Associated Press
June 13, 2019 11:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico regulators have punted on a decision to force the state's largest utility to charged Facebook for half the cost of a new transmission line.

Advertisement

The Albuquerque Journal reports the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission voted 5-0 on Wednesday to defer the issue of Public Service Company of New Mexico cost recovery for a transmission line. That line would power Facebook's new data center south of Albuquerque.

That decision lets Menlo Park, California-based Facebook off the hook for a $39 million bill that the commission had said utility should directly charge the social media giant to finance the project.

Earlier this year, the commission ordered the utility to charge Facebook for nearly half the cost of the project.

The utility then asked the commission to reopen the case.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 13, 2019 11:54 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque
Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque
APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
Man accused of causing daughter's death allowed to move out of state
Man accused of causing daughter's death allowed to move out of state
City of Albuquerque will not enforce outdoor dining ordinance
City of Albuquerque will not enforce outdoor dining ordinance
Family comes face to face with man accused of killing mother
Family comes face to face with man accused of killing mother
Advertisement




Man accused of causing daughter's death allowed to move out of state
Man accused of causing daughter's death allowed to move out of state
APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
APD: Security guard shot, killed suspect at Albertsons
US considers more options for detaining transgender migrants
US considers more options for detaining transgender migrants
City of Albuquerque will not enforce outdoor dining ordinance
City of Albuquerque will not enforce outdoor dining ordinance
Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque
Open casting call for new Netflix movie to be held in Albuquerque