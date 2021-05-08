New Mexico reinstates work search requirement for people on unemployment | KOB 4
New Mexico reinstates work search requirement for people on unemployment

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 08, 2021 04:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is reinstating a rule that requires people on unemployment to actively search for a job.  

The rule was suspended last year due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic. However, it will go back into effect Sunday, May 9.

People collecting unemployment benefits must contact at least two employers each week.

For more information about the work search requirement, click here.


