New Mexico releases list of applicants for marijuana panel

Under state law, the advisory committee must be established no later than Sept. 1. The panel will be charged with advising the Cannabis Control Division on the development of rules covering best practices, public health and safety, and the promotion of economic and cultural diversity when it comes to licensing and employment opportunities.

The committee will include the state’s chief public defender and one representative each from the New Mexico Administrative Office of the District Attorneys, the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association, and the New Mexico Association of Chiefs of Police. The head of the state Regulation and Licensing Department also will appoint several members who are associated with specific groups or have certain professional qualifications.