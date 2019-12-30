New Mexico releases methane emissions report

The Associated Press
December 30, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An advisory panel has released a technical report that covers how emissions are produced by oil and natural gas development and how New Mexico might be able to curb pollution from the industry.
Rather than outline specific recommendations, the 300-page document is meant to be a resource for state regulators as they begin the process in 2020 of drafting formal rules aimed at reducing methane emissions.
Despite industry claims that companies have been able to reduce emissions while still setting production records, environmentalists have been pushing for more regulations to target methane leaks and the practice of venting and flaring.
