New Mexico releases methane emissions report | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico releases methane emissions report

New Mexico releases methane emissions report

The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2019 07:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An advisory panel has released a technical report that covers how emissions are produced by oil and natural gas development and how New Mexico might be able to curb pollution from the industry. 

Rather than outline specific recommendations, the 300-page document is meant to be a resource for state regulators as they begin the process in 2020 of drafting formal rules aimed at reducing methane emissions. 

Advertisement

Despite industry claims that companies have been able to reduce emissions while still setting production records, environmentalists have been pushing for more regulations to target methane leaks and the practice of venting and flaring.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal
Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal
Breaking Bad store set to open in January
Breaking Bad store set to open in January
Advertisement


APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game