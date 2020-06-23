New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools

New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 23, 2020 12:54 PM
Created: June 23, 2020 12:47 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Public Education Department is outlining a path for how schools will reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under a plan made public Tuesday, the state is requiring schools to open at 50% capacity.

Advertisement

Students will alternate between time in the classroom and continuing with online lessons at home.

Based on regional testing data, schools could be forced to close or allowed to fully open.

Regardless of infection numbers, children and staff will be required to wear masks and large gatherings like pep rallies are to be avoided.

Officials say the goal is to move into a full school schedule as soon as safely possible.

The following requirements will be in place for all schools: 

  • Large group gatherings will be avoided at school buildings;
  • Face coverings are required except while eating, drinking and exercising (with very limited exceptions for students and staff with medical conditions precluding wearing of a mask or face shield; those medical conditions must be documented);
  • Schools must adhere to social distancing requirements of their designated category;
  • All staff must be screened every day, including a temperature check and review of potential symptoms upon arrival at school;
  • All staff must participate in ongoing surveillance testing;
  • All sites must coordinate with local health officials to conduct contact tracing and rapid response testing;
  • All transportation staff and students boarding buses must wear face coverings;
  • Meals must be provided to students during both in-person instruction and remote learning.

For more information, click here


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect
Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect
Advertisement


Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel