New Mexico remains No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

"Predict what's going on, follow the rules of the road,” Sgt. Rody said. “Watch out for traffic around them, don't get too close to the roadways."



Sgt. Rody also advised pedestrians to stay visible and wear bright clothing when out walking, and make eye contact with drivers, so you know they can see you. Even if a pedestrian is using a crosswalk, he said they should not step onto the street until they get a light.

“Just waiting those 30 seconds to a minute, whatever it may be for that light to change, could save a life.”



For those behind the wheel, APD says to put phones or any other potential distractions away, before driving. The department also says not to pass a car stopped at a crosswalk. There may be a pedestrian there you are unable to see.

Drivers are also encouraged to watch out for people walking while making right or left turns, follow the speed limit and take advantage of resources like Uber and Lyft.