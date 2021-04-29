New Mexico reopens state Capitol to general public

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Capitol building has reopened to the public as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
It was closed to the general public for four consecutive legislative sessions.
About 50 visitors wandered the corridors of the circular Statehouse on Wednesday as the doors were unlocked to all visitors for the first time in roughly a year. They were asked to wear masks and most, if not all, abided.
Legislators shifted last spring to mostly virtual committee hearings as the pandemic took hold.
Voting even took place remotely from outside the Capitol among members of the House of Representatives.
