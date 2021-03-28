New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 28, 2021 04:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 3,925.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 167 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,048 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.04% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 109 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 173,270 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
