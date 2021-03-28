New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 28, 2021 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 3,925. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 167 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,048 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 50 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 19 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 12 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.04% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 109 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Sunday, there are 173,270  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


