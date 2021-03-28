New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

50 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

19 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

12 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

9 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.04% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 109 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 173,270 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.