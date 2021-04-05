New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases

49 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 85 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

State officials have not yet released the most current test positivity rate.

As of Monday, there are 174,339 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.