New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases

Created: April 05, 2021 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 3,953.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 96 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 192,595 cases.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 85 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
State officials have not yet released the most current test positivity rate.
As of Monday, there are 174,339 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
