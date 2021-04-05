New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 96 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 05, 2021 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 3,953. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 96 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 192,595 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 49 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 85 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

State officials have not yet released the most current test positivity rate. 

As of Monday, there are 174,339  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


