New Mexico reports 1 new death, 107 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 107 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 30, 2020 04:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest death includes: 

  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 770.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 107 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,283 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 28 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 18 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 1 new case in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 66 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 12,913 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


