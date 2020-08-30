New Mexico reports 1 new death, 107 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.
The latest death includes:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 770.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 107 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,283 cases.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 66 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 12,913 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
