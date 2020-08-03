New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 03, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: August 03, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related deaths and 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Monday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in the state's reporting as soon as they become available.

The latest death includes:

  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 655.

As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 21,130 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 18 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 27 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 5 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 9 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 1 new case in Sandoval County
  • 1 new case in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 131 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 8,463 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


