New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 03, 2020 03:58 PM
Created: August 03, 2020 03:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related deaths and 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Due to a technical lapse from some labs, Monday's numbers only reflect a partial total. NMDOH officials said the delayed results will be reflected in the state's reporting as soon as they become available.
The latest death includes:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 655.
As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 21,130 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 131 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 8,463 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
