New Mexico reports 1 new death, 117 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

The latest cases include:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 131 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 8,463 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.