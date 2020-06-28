New Mexico reports 1 new death, 192 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related death in the state on Sunday.
The latest death was a male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 492.
In addition to the death, the state reported 192 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,809 cases.
The latest cases include:
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 114 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,264 have recovered.
