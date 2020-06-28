New Mexico reports 1 new death, 192 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 192 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 28, 2020 04:19 PM
Created: June 28, 2020 04:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related death in the state on Sunday.

The latest death was a male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 492.

In addition to the death, the state reported 192 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,809 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 45 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new case in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 27 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 28 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 34 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility 
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 275
  • Otero County Processing Center: 146
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 4
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 438
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 114 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,264 have recovered. 


