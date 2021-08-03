New Mexico reports 1 new death, 478 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,415.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 478 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 211,970 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 132 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 54 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 27 new cases in Lea County
- 13 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 94 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
The state reported that 180 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 197,142 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.