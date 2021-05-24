New Mexico reports 1 new death, 366 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 366 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 24, 2021 05:04 PM
Created: May 24, 2021 03:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's and Monday's numbers.

The latest deaths include:

  •  A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,245. 

New Mexico has reported a total of 202,221 cases.

The latest cases include:

  •  91 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 13 new cases in Otero County
  • 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 36 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 61 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 32 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 8 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 120 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 187,937 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


