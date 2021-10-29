New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,055 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,049.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,055 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 275,209 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 235 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 30 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 12 new cases in Colfax County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 113 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 26 new cases in Eddy County
- 38 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 16 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 9 new cases in Luna County
- 64 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 90 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 51 new cases in Sandoval County
- 172 new cases in San Juan County
- 13 new cases in San Miguel County
- 34 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 58 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Friday, there are 397 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 242,280 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.