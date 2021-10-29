New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,055 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,049.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,055 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 275,209 cases.