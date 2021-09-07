New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,562.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 237,889 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 709 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 168 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 15 new cases in Colfax County
- 120 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 189 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 138 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 176 new cases in Lea County
- 56 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 18 new cases in Luna County
- 86 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Mora County
- 82 new cases in Otero County
- 16 new cases in Quay County
- 39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 165 new cases in Sandoval County
- 123 new cases in San Juan County
- 66 new cases in San Miguel County
- 94 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 25 new cases in Sierra County
- 18 new cases in Socorro County
- 45 new cases in Taos County
- 26 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 53 new cases in Valencia County
- ·3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 388 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 205,886 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.