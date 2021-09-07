New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,562.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 237,889 cases.