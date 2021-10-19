New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 517 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,952.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 517 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 266,148 cases.

The latest cases include:

171 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

30 new cases in Sandoval County

68 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 350 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 236,680 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.