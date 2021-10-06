New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 838 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 838 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 06, 2021 04:07 PM
Created: October 06, 2021 03:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Nine recent deaths:

  • A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,840.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 838 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 256,947 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 214 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 29 new cases in Chaves County
  • 13 new cases in Cibola County
  • 12 new cases in Colfax County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 53 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 28 new cases in Eddy County
  • 24 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 41 new cases in Lea County
  • 25 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 52 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 37 new cases in Otero County
  • 12 new cases in Quay County
  • 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 65 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 71 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 22 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 8 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 51 new cases in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 336 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 227,989 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


