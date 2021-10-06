New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 838 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,840.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 838 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 256,947 cases.

The latest cases include:

214 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

29 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

53 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

24 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

41 new cases in Lea County

25 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

52 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

37 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

65 new cases in Sandoval County

71 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

22 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

8 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

51 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 336 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 227,989 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.