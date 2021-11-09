New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,135.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 287,221 cases.

The latest cases include:

416 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

24 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

16 new cases in Colfax County

13 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

91 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

20 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Luna County

59 new cases in McKinley County

33 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

71 new cases in Sandoval County

113 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

42 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

98 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 470 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 250,621 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.