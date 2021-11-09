New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 09, 2021 03:37 PM
Created: November 09, 2021 02:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County.
  • A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,135.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,137 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 287,221 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 416 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Catron County
  • 24 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 16 new cases in Colfax County
  • 13 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in De Baca County
  • 91 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 38 new cases in Eddy County
  • 14 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 20 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 59 new cases in McKinley County
  • 33 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 71 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 113 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 42 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 10 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 98 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 470 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 250,621 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


