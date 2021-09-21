New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 412 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 412 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 21, 2021 03:39 PM
Created: September 21, 2021 02:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the MorningStar Memory Care facility at North Ridge in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Casa del Norte in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,700.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 412 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 246,639 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 103 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Colfax County
  • 14 new cases in Curry County
  • 47 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 24 new cases in Eddy County
  • 9 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 61 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 13 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 25 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 22 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 23 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 369 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 216,137 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


