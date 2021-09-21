New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 412 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,700.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 412 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 246,639 cases.

The latest cases include:

103 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

14 new cases in Curry County

47 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

61 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

25 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

23 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reported that 369 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 216,137 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.