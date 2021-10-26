New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 687 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,012.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 687 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 271,898 cases.

The latest cases include:

147 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

17 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

19 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

68 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

23 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

48 new cases in McKinley County

46 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

91 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

28 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

27 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

As of Tuesday, there are 372 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 240,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.