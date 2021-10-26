New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 687 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 687 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 687 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 26, 2021 03:48 PM
Created: October 26, 2021 03:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,012.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 687 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 271,898 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 147 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 17 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Colfax County
  • 19 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 68 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 15 new cases in Eddy County
  • 11 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 23 new cases in Lea County
  • 8 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 10 new cases in Luna County
  • 48 new cases in McKinley County
  • 46 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 14 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 41 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 91 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 27 new cases in Valencia County
  • 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 372 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 240,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD identifies man shot and killed Monday near downtown Albuquerque
APD identifies man shot and killed Monday near downtown Albuquerque
APD: 66 deadly crashes reported in Albuquerque this year, many linked to speeding
APD: 66 deadly crashes reported in Albuquerque this year, many linked to speeding
Albuquerque mayoral candidates debate for last time before Election Day
Albuquerque mayoral candidates debate for last time before Election Day
Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for donating Halloween costumes
Pay it 4ward: Woman thanked for donating Halloween costumes
APD: Drunk driver arrested after going 140 mph on Montgomery
APD: Drunk driver arrested after going 140 mph on Montgomery