New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 7,313 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,866.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 7,313 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 357,480 cases.

The latest cases include:

2,469 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Catron County

281 new cases in Chaves County

49 new cases in Cibola County

32 new cases in Colfax County

131 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in De Baca County

950 new cases in Doña Ana County

100 new cases in Eddy County

131 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

18 new cases in Hidalgo County

213 new cases in Lea County

71 new cases in Lincoln County

92 new cases in Los Alamos County

60 new cases in Luna County

195 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Mora County

154 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

168 new cases in Rio Arriba County

29 new cases in Roosevelt County

510 new cases in Sandoval County

281 new cases in San Juan County

87 new cases in San Miguel County

690 new cases in Santa Fe County

25 new cases in Sierra County

37 new cases in Socorro County

87 new cases in Taos County

32 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Union County

335 new cases in Valencia County

29 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 472 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 311,304 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.