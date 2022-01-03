New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 7,313 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,866.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 7,313 additional COVID-19 cases over the four-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 357,480 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 2,469 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Catron County
- 281 new cases in Chaves County
- 49 new cases in Cibola County
- 32 new cases in Colfax County
- 131 new cases in Curry County
- 9 new cases in De Baca County
- 950 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 100 new cases in Eddy County
- 131 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 18 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 213 new cases in Lea County
- 71 new cases in Lincoln County
- 92 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 60 new cases in Luna County
- 195 new cases in McKinley County
- 13 new cases in Mora County
- 154 new cases in Otero County
- 11 new cases in Quay County
- 168 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 29 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 510 new cases in Sandoval County
- 281 new cases in San Juan County
- 87 new cases in San Miguel County
- 690 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 25 new cases in Sierra County
- 37 new cases in Socorro County
- 87 new cases in Taos County
- 32 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Union County
- 335 new cases in Valencia County
- 29 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The state reports that 472 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 311,304 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.