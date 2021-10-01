New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 791 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,812.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 791 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 253,815 cases.

The latest cases include:

213 new cases in Bernalillo County

48 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

51 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

50 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Mora County

24 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

81 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

27 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Torrance County

27 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 347 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 224,058 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.