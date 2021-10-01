New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 791 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,812.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 791 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 253,815 cases.
The state reported that 347 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 224,058 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
