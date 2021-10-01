New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 791 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 791 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 01, 2021 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County.
  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

One death >30 days:

  • A female in her 40s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,812.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 791 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 253,815 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 213 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 48 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Colfax County
  • 24 new cases in Curry County
  • 51 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 35 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 50 new cases in Lea County
  • 15 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 35 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Mora County
  • 24 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 51 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 81 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 27 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 11 new cases in Torrance County
  • 27 new cases in Valencia County
  • 13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 347 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 224,058 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


