New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 801 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 801 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 801 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 15, 2021 03:39 PM
Created: October 15, 2021 03:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Lea County.
  • A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One death >30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,930.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 801 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 263,755 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 200 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 9 new cases in Catron County
  • 28 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Colfax County
  • 9 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 48 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 24 new cases in Eddy County
  • 28 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 29 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 39 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Mora County
  • 69 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 52 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 114 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 36 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 9 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 332 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 233,773 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


