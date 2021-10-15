New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 801 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,930.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 801 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 263,755 cases.

The latest cases include:

200 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Catron County

28 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

48 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

28 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

29 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

39 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Mora County

69 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

52 new cases in Sandoval County

114 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

36 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 332 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 233,773 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.