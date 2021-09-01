New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 875 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,529.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 875 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 233,487 cases.