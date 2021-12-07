New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 969 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,430.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 969 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 325,272 cases.

The latest cases include:

341 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

97 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Harding County

17 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

37 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

108 new cases in Sandoval County

61 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

31 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

43 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 666 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 274,839 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.