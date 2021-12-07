New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 969 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,430.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 969 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 325,272 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 341 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 18 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 30 new cases in Curry County
- 7 new cases in De Baca County
- 97 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 18 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Harding County
- 17 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 15 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 37 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Quay County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 108 new cases in Sandoval County
- 61 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 31 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 10 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 43 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, there are 666 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 274,839 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.