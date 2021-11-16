New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 16, 2021 05:05 PM
Created: November 16, 2021 02:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
  • A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

Two deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,203.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 296,790 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 302 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 24 new cases in Cibola County
  • 18 new cases in Colfax County
  • 12 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in De Baca County
  • 179 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 39 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 11 new cases in Luna County
  • 40 new cases in McKinley County
  • 41 new cases in Otero County
  • 29 new cases in Quay County
  • 20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 74 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 86 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 16 new cases in Sierra County
  • 9 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 7 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 32 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 542 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 255,289 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


