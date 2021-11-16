New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 16, 2021 05:05 PM
Created: November 16, 2021 02:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
Ten recent deaths:
Two deaths > 30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,203.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 296,790 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, there are 542 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 255,289 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
