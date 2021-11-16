New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,203.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,048 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 296,790 cases.

The latest cases include:

302 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

24 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

179 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

40 new cases in McKinley County

41 new cases in Otero County

29 new cases in Quay County

20 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

74 new cases in Sandoval County

86 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

16 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

32 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 542 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 255,289 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.