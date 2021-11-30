New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 30, 2021 04:02 PM
Created: November 30, 2021 02:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
Eleven recent deaths:
One death > 30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,367.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 314,264 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, there are 633 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 267,030 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
