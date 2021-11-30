New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 30, 2021 04:02 PM
Created: November 30, 2021 02:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Eleven recent deaths:

  • A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Silver City Care Center in Silver City.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from Valencia County.
  • A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

One death > 30 days:

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,367.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 314,264 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 340 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 22 new cases in Chaves County
  • 16 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Colfax County
  • 24 new cases in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in De Baca County
  • 157 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 33 new cases in Eddy County
  • 13 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 20 new cases in Lea County
  • 10 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Mora County
  • 37 new cases in Otero County
  • 18 new cases in Quay County
  • 21 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 117 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 78 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 46 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Sierra County
  • 15 new cases in Socorro County
  • 9 new cases in Taos County
  • 7 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 56 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 633 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 267,030 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


