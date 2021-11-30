New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,367.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 314,264 cases.

The latest cases include:

340 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

22 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

157 new cases in Doña Ana County

33 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

20 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

37 new cases in Otero County

18 new cases in Quay County

21 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

117 new cases in Sandoval County

78 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

46 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

15 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

56 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 633 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 267,030 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.