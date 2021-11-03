New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,166 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,085.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,166 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 279,670 cases.

The latest cases include:

272 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

36 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

103 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

64 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in Hidalgo County

20 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

78 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

57 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

67 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

52 new cases in Sandoval County

176 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

47 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

30 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 419 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 245,770 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.