New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,166 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 03, 2021 03:37 PM
Created: November 03, 2021 03:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Nine recent deaths:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

Three deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,085.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,166 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 279,670 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 272 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Catron County
  • 36 new cases in Chaves County
  • 20 new cases in Cibola County
  • 13 new cases in Colfax County
  • 12 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 103 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 24 new cases in Eddy County
  • 64 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 12 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 20 new cases in Lea County
  • 15 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 78 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 57 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 67 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 52 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 176 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 47 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 9 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 30 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 419 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 245,770 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


