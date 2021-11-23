New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 23, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: November 23, 2021 03:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Eleven recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Lea County.
  • A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,289.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 306,743 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 373 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 13 new cases in Chaves County
  • 15 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Colfax County
  • 16 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in De Baca County
  • 180 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 12 new cases in Eddy County
  • 26 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 16 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 10 new cases in Luna County
  • 22 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Mora County
  • 18 new cases in Otero County
  • 13 new cases in Quay County
  • 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 214 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 80 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 12 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 7 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 33 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 639 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 260,582 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge
2 New Mexico school districts close down, citing COVID surge
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases
Officials: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle
Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam
Family mourns DWI crash victim, reunites with dog involved in crash
Family mourns DWI crash victim, reunites with dog involved in crash