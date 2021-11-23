New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,289.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,189 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 306,743 cases.

The latest cases include:

373 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

13 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

180 new cases in Doña Ana County

12 new cases in Eddy County

26 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

16 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

18 new cases in Otero County

13 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

214 new cases in Sandoval County

80 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

39 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

33 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

As of Tuesday, there are 639 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 260,582 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.