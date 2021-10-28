New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise - Desert Willow facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Gallup facility.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,039.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 274,155 cases.