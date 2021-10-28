New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise - Desert Willow facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Gallup facility.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,039.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 274,155 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 304 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 63 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 9 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 200 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 41 new cases in Eddy County
- 54 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 23 new cases in Lea County
- 32 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 87 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 35 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 41 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 167 new cases in San Juan County
- 22 new cases in San Miguel County
- 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 16 new cases in Socorro County
- 21 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 44 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Thursday, there are 424 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 241,669 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.