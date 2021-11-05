New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 282,742 cases.

The latest cases include:

373 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

34 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in De Baca County

212 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

64 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

14 new cases in Lea County

24 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

52 new cases in McKinley County

90 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

79 new cases in Sandoval County

216 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

20 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

42 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 435 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 247,128 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.