New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 05, 2021 04:05 PM
Created: November 05, 2021 09:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Four deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,113.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 282,742 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 373 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 34 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Colfax County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 12 new cases in De Baca County
  • 212 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 29 new cases in Eddy County
  • 64 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 24 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 19 new cases in Luna County
  • 52 new cases in McKinley County
  • 90 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 79 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 216 new cases in San Juan County
  • 12 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 59 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Sierra County
  • 20 new cases in Socorro County
  • 15 new cases in Taos County
  • 10 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 42 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Friday, there are 435 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 247,128 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


