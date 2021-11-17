New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,530 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,530 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 298,313 cases.

The latest cases include:

424 new cases in Bernalillo County

39 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

236 new cases in Doña Ana County

36 new cases in Eddy County

71 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

35 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

35 new cases in Luna County

102 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

33 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

34 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

118 new cases in Sandoval County

112 new cases in San Juan County

31 new cases in San Miguel County

28 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

21 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

67 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 539 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 255,650 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.