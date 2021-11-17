New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,530 additional COVID-19 cases

Twelve recent deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Catron County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Quay County.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from San Juan County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,215.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,530 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 298,313 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 424 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 39 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Cibola County
- 13 new cases in Colfax County
- 17 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 236 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 36 new cases in Eddy County
- 71 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 35 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 35 new cases in Luna County
- 102 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 33 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Quay County
- 34 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 118 new cases in Sandoval County
- 112 new cases in San Juan County
- 31 new cases in San Miguel County
- 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 21 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 67 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 539 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 255,650 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.