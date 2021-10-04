New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County.

A female in her 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,823.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 255,577 cases.

The latest cases include:

413 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

79 new cases in Chaves County

20 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

125 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

54 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

149 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Mora County

109 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

100 new cases in Sandoval County

256 new cases in San Juan County

27 new cases in San Miguel County

96 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

63 new cases in Valencia County

12 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here. (State health officials said the New Mexico state vaccine dashboard will not be updated on Oct. 4 due to a technical issue.)

The state reports that 293 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 226,781 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.