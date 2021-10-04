New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 04, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: October 04, 2021 02:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,823.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 255,577 cases.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here. (State health officials said the New Mexico state vaccine dashboard will not be updated on Oct. 4 due to a technical issue.)
The state reports that 293 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 226,781 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
