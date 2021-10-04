New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 04, 2021 05:14 PM
Created: October 04, 2021 02:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Nine recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Union County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Three* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County.
  • A female in her 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,823.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 255,577 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 413 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 79 new cases in Chaves County
  • 20 new cases in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Colfax County
  • 24 new cases in Curry County
  • 125 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 67 new cases in Eddy County
  • 25 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Harding County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 54 new cases in Lea County
  • 13 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 14 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 15 new cases in Luna County
  • 149 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Mora County
  • 109 new cases in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Quay County
  • 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 100 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 256 new cases in San Juan County
  • 27 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 96 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 13 new cases in Sierra County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 13 new cases in Taos County
  • 9 new cases in Torrance County
  • 63 new cases in Valencia County
  • 12 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here. (State health officials said the New Mexico state vaccine dashboard will not be updated on Oct. 4 due to a technical issue.)

The state reports that 293 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 226,781 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


