New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 183 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

54 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

26 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

14 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

17 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.56% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 169 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 156,554 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.