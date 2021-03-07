New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 183 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,808.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 183 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 186,922 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 54 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 26 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 17 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.56% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 169 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 156,554 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.