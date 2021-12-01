New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,887 additional COVID-19 cases

Twelve recent deaths:
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Miguel County.
- A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,379.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,887 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 316,089 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 583 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 68 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 32 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 319 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 37 new cases in Eddy County
- 24 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 25 new cases in Lea County
- 37 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 68 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 28 new cases in Otero County
- 22 new cases in Quay County
- 48 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 28 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 116 new cases in Sandoval County
- 163 new cases in San Juan County
- 19 new cases in San Miguel County
- 60 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 41 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 87 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Wednesday, there are 643 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 267,604 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.