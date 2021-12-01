New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,887 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,887 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 316,089 cases.

The latest cases include:

583 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

68 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

32 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

319 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

24 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

25 new cases in Lea County

37 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

68 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

28 new cases in Otero County

22 new cases in Quay County

48 new cases in Rio Arriba County

28 new cases in Roosevelt County

116 new cases in Sandoval County

163 new cases in San Juan County

19 new cases in San Miguel County

60 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

41 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

87 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 643 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 267,604 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.