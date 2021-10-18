New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,895 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,942.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,895 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 265,632 cases.

The latest cases include:

379 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

73 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

16 new cases in Colfax County

29 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

148 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

37 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Harding County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

36 new cases in Lea County

39 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

99 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

131 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

118 new cases in Sandoval County

384 new cases in San Juan County

24 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

24 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

65 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 300 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 236,245 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.