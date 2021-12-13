New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 2,561 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Twelve recent deaths:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,484.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,561 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 332,238 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 878 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 110 new cases in Chaves County
- 23 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 59 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 268 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 69 new cases in Eddy County
- 31 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Harding County
- 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 56 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 23 new cases in Luna County
- 46 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Mora County
- 51 new cases in Otero County
- 20 new cases in Quay County
- 62 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 28 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 191 new cases in Sandoval County
- 170 new cases in San Juan County
- 35 new cases in San Miguel County
- 138 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 29 new cases in Socorro County
- 36 new cases in Taos County
- 17 new cases in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Union County
- 128 new cases in Valencia County
- 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 16 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 610 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 283,030 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.