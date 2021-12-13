New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 2,561 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,561 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 332,238 cases.

The latest cases include:

878 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

110 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

59 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

268 new cases in Doña Ana County

69 new cases in Eddy County

31 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Harding County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

56 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

23 new cases in Luna County

46 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Mora County

51 new cases in Otero County

20 new cases in Quay County

62 new cases in Rio Arriba County

28 new cases in Roosevelt County

191 new cases in Sandoval County

170 new cases in San Juan County

35 new cases in San Miguel County

138 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

29 new cases in Socorro County

36 new cases in Taos County

17 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases in Union County

128 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

16 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 610 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 283,030 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.