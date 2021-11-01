New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 2,630 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,061.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,630 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 277,835 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 658 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Catron County
- 68 new cases in Chaves County
- 23 new cases in Cibola County
- 22 new cases in Colfax County
- 37 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 329 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 40 new cases in Eddy County
- 70 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 31 new cases in Lea County
- 36 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 35 new cases in Luna County
- 135 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 153 new cases in Otero County
- 11 new cases in Quay County
- 74 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 31 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 143 new cases in Sandoval County
- 404 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 102 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 55 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 82 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 368 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 244,893 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.