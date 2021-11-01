New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 2,630 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,061.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,630 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 277,835 cases.

The latest cases include:

658 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

68 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

22 new cases in Colfax County

37 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

329 new cases in Doña Ana County

40 new cases in Eddy County

70 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

31 new cases in Lea County

36 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

35 new cases in Luna County

135 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

153 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

74 new cases in Rio Arriba County

31 new cases in Roosevelt County

143 new cases in Sandoval County

404 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

102 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

55 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

82 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The state reports that 368 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 244,893 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.