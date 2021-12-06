New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,419.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 324,311 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,326 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 149 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 75 new cases in Curry County
- 4 new cases in De Baca County
- 602 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 64 new cases in Eddy County
- 28 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 35 new cases in Lea County
- 24 new cases in Lincoln County
- 14 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 42 new cases in Luna County
- 100 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 107 new cases in Otero County
- 29 new cases in Quay County
- 65 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 218 new cases in Sandoval County
- 218 new cases in San Juan County
- 36 new cases in San Miguel County
- 177 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 26 new cases in Sierra County
- 46 new cases in Socorro County
- 69 new cases in Taos County
- 18 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 222 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 24 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 632 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 273,577 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.