New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,419.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 324,311 cases.

The latest cases include:

1,326 new cases in Bernalillo County

149 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

75 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

602 new cases in Doña Ana County

64 new cases in Eddy County

28 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

35 new cases in Lea County

24 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Los Alamos County

42 new cases in Luna County

100 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

107 new cases in Otero County

29 new cases in Quay County

65 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

218 new cases in Sandoval County

218 new cases in San Juan County

36 new cases in San Miguel County

177 new cases in Santa Fe County

26 new cases in Sierra County

46 new cases in Socorro County

69 new cases in Taos County

18 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

222 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

24 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 632 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 273,577 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.