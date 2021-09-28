New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 613 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,776.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 613 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 251,384 cases.