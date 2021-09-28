New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 613 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,776.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 613 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 251,384 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 135 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 15 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 49 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 36 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 41 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 82 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Quay County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 45 new cases in Sandoval County
- 65 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 17 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 301 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 221,839 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.