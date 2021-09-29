New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,788.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 632 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 252,017 cases.

The latest cases include:

167 new cases in Bernalillo County

38 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

28 new cases in Doña Ana County

41 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

62 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

25 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

39 new cases in Sandoval County

58 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

17 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 287 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 222,391 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.