New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: September 29, 2021 03:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,788.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 632 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 252,017 cases.
The state reported that 287 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 222,391 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company