New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Created: September 29, 2021 03:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Ten recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,788.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 632 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 252,017 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 167 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 38 new cases in Chaves County
  • 15 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 28 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 41 new cases in Eddy County
  • 15 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 62 new cases in Lea County
  • 15 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 25 new cases in Otero County
  • 7 new cases in Quay County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 39 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 58 new cases in San Juan County
  • 21 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 17 new cases in Valencia County

The state reported that 287 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 222,391 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


