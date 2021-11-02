New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 675 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,073.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 675 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 278,509 cases.

The latest cases include:

175 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

5 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

83 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

13 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

44 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

33 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

20 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

76 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

27 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

11 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

As of Tuesday, there are 382 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 245,516 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.