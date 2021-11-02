New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 675 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 675 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 02, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: November 02, 2021 03:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Eight recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Grant County.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Four deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 40s from San Juan County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,073.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 675 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 278,509 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 175 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 5 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 12 new cases in Colfax County
  • 17 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 83 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 20 new cases in Eddy County
  • 14 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 13 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 11 new cases in Luna County
  • 44 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 33 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 42 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 76 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 27 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 7 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 11 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Tuesday, there are 382 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 245,516 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


