New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 749 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County.
- A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,631.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 749 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 242,399 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 215 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 13 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 32 new cases in Curry County
- 74 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 35 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 107 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 23 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 46 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 18 new cases in San Miguel County
- 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 27 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
The state reported that 352 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
The state reported that 352 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 210,738 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.