New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 749 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,631.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 749 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 242,399 cases.