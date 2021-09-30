New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,009 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,009 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 30, 2021 03:41 PM
Created: September 30, 2021 02:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

Eleven recent deaths:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A male in his 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County.

Two* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,801.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,009 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 253,024 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 303 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 37 new cases in Chaves County
  • 14 new cases in Cibola County
  • 18 new cases in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 43 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 45 new cases in Eddy County
  • 10 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 31 new cases in Lea County
  • 22 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 14 new cases in Luna County
  • 55 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 36 new cases in Otero County
  • 12 new cases in Quay County
  • 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 52 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 140 new cases in San Juan County
  • 18 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 34 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 8 new cases in Taos County
  • 13 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 53 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 336 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 223,201 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


