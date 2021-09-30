New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,009 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,801.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,009 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 253,024 cases.

The latest cases include:

303 new cases in Bernalillo County

37 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

43 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

31 new cases in Lea County

22 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

55 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

36 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

52 new cases in Sandoval County

140 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in San Miguel County

34 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

13 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

53 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 336 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 223,201 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.