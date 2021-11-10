New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 10, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: November 10, 2021 02:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Twelve recent deaths:

  • A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One death > 30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,148.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 288,557 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 385 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Catron County
  • 31 new cases in Chaves County
  • 24 new cases in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 4 new cases in De Baca County
  • 212 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 16 new cases in Eddy County
  • 70 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 25 new cases in Lea County
  • 8 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 15 new cases in Luna County
  • 69 new cases in McKinley County
  • 26 new cases in Otero County
  • 11 new cases in Quay County
  • 46 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 63 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 188 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 32 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 11 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 44 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 490 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 250,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


