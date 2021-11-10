New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,148.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 288,557 cases.

The latest cases include:

385 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Catron County

31 new cases in Chaves County

24 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

212 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

70 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

25 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

69 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

46 new cases in Rio Arriba County

63 new cases in Sandoval County

188 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

32 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

44 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Wednesday, there are 490 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 250,960 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.